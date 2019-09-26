An electric outage in northwest Colorado Springs left more than 450 customers without power Thursday night, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
Residences northwest of Rockrimmon Open Space, just north of Ute Valley Park, lost power at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a Utilities map shows.
Utilities workers were expecting to have the power restored by midnight.
According to Colorado Springs Utilities, power outages can be caused by weather, heat, wildlife, excavation, vehicle accidents and equipment failures.
The cause of Thursday's outage has not been reported.