Crews are responding to an electric outage in the northeast part of the city Thursday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
The power outage ranges from North Powers Boulevard to Marksheffel Road and Carefree Circle to Barnes Road and is affecting more than 1,800 customers, according to a Utilities tweet at 3:15 p.m.
The cause is under investigation.
Colorado Springs police said traffic signals are out on Peterson Road from Barnes Road to North Carefree Circle due to the outage.
Utilities estimates power being restored in 1-4 hours.
