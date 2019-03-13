Amid the weather worries, more than 7,500 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were in the dark Wednesday morning.
The power failure covered an area east of the Citadel Mall from Palmer Park Boulevard to Fountain Boulevard.
Utilities crews had the lights back on for all but 900 customers by 7 a.m., the utility said on its website.
Colorado Springs police said the power failure was tied to a damaged pole at Platte Avenue at Don Juan Street. That intersection "will be closed for most of today," police warned on Twitter.