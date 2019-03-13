Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 41F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.