Amid the weather worries, more than 3,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers are in the dark at lunch time Wednesday.
Just over 1,800 customers are without power near the U.S. Air Force Academy and another outage is affecting about 1,600 customers in the Cimarron Hills area.
More the 7,5000 utilities customers were blacked-out in the morning hours, but power has since been restored in the area east of the Citadel Mall from Palmer Park Boulevard to Fountain Boulevard. Utilities crews had the lights back on for all by 10 a.m., the utility said on its website.
Colorado Springs police said the power failure was tied to a damaged pole at Platte Avenue at Don Juan Street. That intersection "will be closed for most of today," police warned on Twitter.