Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.