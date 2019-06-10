A power outage in northeast Colorado Springs left at least 15 homes without electricity Monday, a Colorado Springs Utilities map showed.
Residents near Oakwood Boulevard and Balsam Street lost power just before 6 p.m. The outage was expected to last until 9 p.m., the Utilities website showed.
The three-hour blackout was caused by a one-vehicle crash; police said the driver was taken to a hospital. They couldn't elaborate on the driver's injuries but did say the Major Crash Team had responded.
"We are aware that your power is out and are working to restore it as soon as possible," read an online message from Utilities.
Single vehicle crash causing power outage to approximately 15 homes near the area of the 5500 block of Many Springs Drive. MCT responding for the accident investigation.— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) June 11, 2019