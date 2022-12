A power outage affected more than 3,000 residents in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities and Gazette news partner KKTV.

The power outage started just after 6 a.m.

As of 7:05 a.m., it appeared that power was restored in the area, according to KKTV. Click or tap here for power outage updates from Utilities.