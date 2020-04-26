CSU Power Outage

A power outage is effecting northern Colorado Springs residents early Sunday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

More than 6,000 residents in Colorado Springs woke up to no power early Sunday, caused by a Colorado Springs Utilities Outage. 

The outage extends from north near the Briargate area to the southeast near Stetson Hills.

The outage began about 7:30 a.m., effecting 6,222 customers.

The city's utility company expects power to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

