Colorado Springs Utilities is responding to a power outage in the southwest part of town following a vehicle crash involving electric poles.

Around 2,500 customers were affected, according to a tweet from the agency. Traffic along South Nevada Avenue may be affected, and drivers are advised to drive slowly and find alternate routes.

As of 10:58 p.m. “almost all customers have been restored, less than 40 customers are still affected,” according to the tweet.

Updates will be provided through the Colorado Springs Utilities virtual outage map.

