Colorado Springs Utilities is responding to a power outage in the southwest part of town following a vehicle crash involving electric poles.
Around 2,500 customers were affected, according to a tweet from the agency. Traffic along South Nevada Avenue may be affected, and drivers are advised to drive slowly and find alternate routes.
As of 10:58 p.m. “almost all customers have been restored, less than 40 customers are still affected,” according to the tweet.
Update: Almost all customers have been restored. Less than 40 customers are still affected. We will keep working until all services are restored. https://t.co/Ayol0yRroB— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) January 19, 2023
Updates will be provided through the Colorado Springs Utilities virtual outage map.
