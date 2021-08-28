A power outage impacted 1,100 customers on the east side of Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon.

The outage, Colorado Springs Utilities said, stemmed from an equipment failure, and originally affected 1,100 residents. Some have had their power restored since the outage was first recorded, but Utilities said they’re still trying to get power back for others.

The outage affected an area just north of East Fountain Boulevard where it intersects with Chelton Road.