Colorado Springs Utilities is responding to an outage affecting just over 2,500 customers in south Colorado Springs.
The outage was reported by CSU's twitter account just before noon and covers an area from Interstate 25 to Broadmoor Valley Road and Lake Circle to Venetucci Boulevard.
We're responding to an electric outage in southern Colorado Springs, affecting about 2,500 customers. The outage is in the area of Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue. A crew is responding.— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 22, 2022
Track the status on https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa. Treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/n4CySGmlmp
According to the CSU outage map, service is expected to be restored before 3 p.m.. Customers can track the progress of the restoration at http://csu.org/outagemap.
The outage occurs on a day that could see record-breaking temperatures in Colorado Springs with highs nearing 95. In areas north of Colorado Springs such as Denver and Boulder, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.