CSU Outage Map

The outage affecting over 2,500 Colorado Springs Utilities customers. 

 Colorado Springs Utilities

Colorado Springs Utilities is responding to an outage affecting just over 2,500 customers in south Colorado Springs.

The outage was reported by CSU's twitter account just before noon and covers an area from Interstate 25 to Broadmoor Valley Road and Lake Circle to Venetucci Boulevard. 

According to the CSU outage map, service is expected to be restored before 3 p.m.. Customers can track the progress of the restoration at http://csu.org/outagemap

The outage occurs on a day that could see record-breaking temperatures in Colorado Springs with highs nearing 95. In areas north of Colorado Springs such as Denver and Boulder, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments