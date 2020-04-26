More than 6,000 residents in Colorado Springs woke up to no power early Sunday, caused by a Colorado Springs Utilities Outage.
The outage extends from north near the Briargate area to the southeast near Stetson Hills.
The outage began about 7:30 a.m., affecting 6,222 customers.
The city's utility company expects power to be restored by 11:30 a.m.
