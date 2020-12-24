A power line pole was snapped after a truck crash into a pole near downtown Colorado Springs late Wednesday night, police said.
A driver, who police believe was drunk, was headed east on East Las Vegas Street when he control of his truck, rolled the vehicle and smashed into a power line pole near South Royer Street.
The pole snapped near its base with the top of the pole suspended by live power lines. The driver, Jim Bowden, was uninjured and taken into custody.
East Las Vegas Street was closed to through traffic. Information about the streets reopening was unavailable.