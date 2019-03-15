Power is expected to return to Black Forest customers by Friday afternoon, Mountain View Electric said in a tweet.
Electricity in Black Forest and other parts of El Paso County area was cut off Wednesday when hurricane-force winds ripped down power lines and trees.
Crews repaired outages in Monument and Ellicott Thursday and are working to replace 36 downed poles and power lines in Yoder. Mountain View hopes to have power back to Yoder by Saturday.
More than 52,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were without power Wednesday or Thursday. By Friday morning, only 169 people did not have service, Utilities said in a tweet.
Utilities said it hopes to fix the remainder of its lines by the end of the day Friday.