The U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public's help as authorities try to find the person responsible for illegally dumping a ton of tires on national forest property near Buena Vista.
The Pike and San Isabel National Forest, in a post Friday on its Facebook page, said the Salida Ranger District wants information about the dumping of 2,000 pounds of tires. The tires likely were dumped near forest service roads 343 and 344 near Cottonwood Lake five or more days earlier, the forest service said.
If you have information, call the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.
