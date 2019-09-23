A 200-pound bear that was "suffering and in distress, breathing heavily" was euthanized Monday in west Colorado Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported.
The agency's officers responded to reports of a bear "acting strangely" near an elementary school on the city's west side and found the sow, the agency tweeted. The bear and her two 60-pound cubs were tranquilized, and the mother was euthanized.
The cubs will be released.
"Officers assessed the tranquilized sow for injuries and disease," the agency tweeted. "A sick/injured sow acting erratically is too dangerous to be left in a residential area near a school. A necropsy will be performed on the sow."
No further information was released Monday.