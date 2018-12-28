A Texas newborn made a grand appearance earlier this month, at an unexpected 14 pounds and 13 ounces.
Parents Jennifer and Eric Medlock were told their newborn son Ali is the heaviest baby ever born at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas. A spokesperson for Texas Health Resources confirmed with USA TODAY that Ali is the largest baby born at the hospital to their knowledge.
The doctor who delivered Ali also said the newborn is the largest he's ever brought into the world in his more than 30-year career, Jennifer Medlock said. He was born on Dec. 12.
