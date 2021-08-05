Colorado Springs military installations braced for a potential COVID-19 vaccine requirement that could start nationally as early as Friday.
President Joe Biden directed the Department of Defense to explore plans to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for military personnel, a White House news release announced last week.
Military posts and bases in the Pikes Peak region including Fort Carson, the Peterson-Schriever Garrison and the U.S. Air Force Academy would not comment about the proposed policy but said they are following the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and directives provided by the Department of Defense.
"The vaccine is available for anyone who voluntarily wants to take it," Dee McNutt, a garrison public affairs officer at Fort Carson, said.
But with around 50% of military personnel vaccinated and the delta variant ravaging unvaccinated populations, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is considering mandating vaccines for all active-duty troops, the Associated Press reported July 30.
In order for Austin to mandate vaccines for military personnel, he would need a waiver signed by Biden because COVID-19 vaccines are still authorized under emergency use and have yet to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
An announcement about the military vaccine mandate will likely be released Friday as soon as Austin requests and is granted a waiver from Biden, Fox News reported late Wednesday.
If the mandate is announced Friday, it would still take time to be implemented, officials at Fort Carson and the Air Force Academy said.
The White House and Department of Defense did not release information about what options would be available for military personnel who opt out of the vaccine.
Peterson-Schriever Garrison, Fort Carson and the Air Force Academy require masks indoors for all military personnel and visitors, officials said. A quarantine protocol is also implemented for those who test positive for the virus at all local installations.
U.S. vaccination rates for those 12 and older receiving at least one shot are at 68.1%, based on CDC data. In El Paso County, 62.7% of the eligible population has had at least one dose, county data showed.