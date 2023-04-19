A potential security issue at a Colorado Springs middle school on Wednesday led to the last-minute postponement of a scheduled visit from the lieutenant governor of Colorado, according to a news release from Academy School District 20.

About 20 military-affiliated Eagleview Middle School students and their families were set to hold a small group discussion with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers when Principal Jamie Lester announced the rescheduling for Monday.

“Thirty minutes before this afternoon’s scheduled visit from the Lieutenant Governor and the Mayor, several Eagleview students came forward with information about a potential security concern,” Lester said in a message to Eagleview families.

“Academy District 20 Security worked closely with the Lieutenant Governor’s office, her Executive Protection Team, the Mayor’s office, and the Colorado Springs Police Department. It was determined that the best course of action was to reschedule the event for Monday morning.”

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Officials concluded that there was no immediate threat to students and staff, and classes proceeded on schedule, Lester said.

The principal said the postponement, while inconvenient, showed that “see something, say something” works, and that the school and district take potential security threats seriously.

“At Eagleview we encourage our students to say something if they see anything out of place,” Lester said. “We are proud of our students for coming forward today and displaying their exemplary character.”

District representatives said the Colorado Springs Police Department is “actively investigating” the situation.