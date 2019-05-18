CASTLE ROCK — A 20-year-old Castle Rock man was sentenced to eight years in prison for driving while impaired by marijuana and killing a woman in a four-car crash.
Amanda Hill, 24, died in the June 2018 crash.
A judge sentenced Francisco Sanchez, 20, last week after he pleaded guilty to one count each of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired (DWAI).
On June 5, 2018, Hill was driving her Toyota Rav4 south on Crowfoot Valley Road, just north of Castle Rock. Sanchez was headed north when he crossed a double yellow line and hit a Hyundai Santa Fe that was in the southbound lane. He then hit Amanda’s car head-on.
