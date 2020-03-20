Postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics until October. Announce the postponement today. Drain a bit of drama from our ultra-dramatic times.

That’s the proper and clear plan for the International Olympic Committee, which has wandered around in a haze for weeks.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland spoke Friday morning of the troubles of American athletes training for Olympic Games that might start in July or might start later or might get canceled by the threat of coronavirus.

“Athletes,” she said, “… are incredibly confused, facing an enormous amount of ambiguity.”

The IOC can remove a slice of the ambiguity and bring time and order and sense to Olympic qualifying with the announcement of a delay.

And there’s an enormous bonus in the delay. The Tokyo Games should never have been scheduled to start in July. It was a reckless, money-fueled decision.

If Tokyo 2020 starts as scheduled, it is likely to be the hottest Summer Games in history. I cringe at that statement, largely because I’m a survivor of the blaze that was Athens 2004.

Pulitzer Prize winning writer John Branch, a former Gazette reporter, recently researched the downside of the Tokyo Games starting in July.

“In late July and early August the past two years, more than 1,000 people, including more than 150 in Tokyo, died of heat-related causes,” Branch wrote in The New York Times. “Tens of thousands were hospitalized.”

In 1964, a wiser collection of Olympic organizers moved the start of Tokyo Games to Oct. 10, when temperatures and humidity were far lower.

TV money, especially from American networks, was the prime reason for starting Tokyo 2020 in July.

Mid-to-late summer is the ideal time to draw American TV viewers. The fall is not so ideal. The 2000 Sydney Games, moved to late September by heat, drew the lowest American TV ratings in decades.

It’s not right or wise to ask 11,000 Olympics athletes and hundreds of thousands of spectators to face the coronavirus risk in July along with the risk of extreme heat. Imagine the catastrophe of a few hundred heat-related Olympic deaths in Tokyo in July and August.

Now imagine a cooler, safer Olympics in October. Starting in October always was the proper choice.

A postponement might not, in the end, work. It might not make sense to hold an Olympics in 2020. I get that. Coronavirus might be somewhat tamed by the end of the summer. It might not. We live in strange, unsettling, dangerous times.

But a delay drains a bit of the danger.

Kaori Yamaguchi, a retired Japanese judo athlete, is one of 23 members of the Japanese Olympic Committee. She’s pushing for postponing Tokyo 2020.

She told Japan’s Nikkei newspaper that the IOC’s unaltered plan to start the Olympics in July “is putting athletes at risk.” Training as usual, she says, is dangerous in the age of coronavirus.

"Unlike other sporting events, the Olympics symbolize the ideal that sports bring about world peace," Yamaguchi said. "We should not hold (the Olympics) if people across the world can't enjoy themselves."

Leaders of USA Swimming and USA Track and Field have joined Yamaguchi in seeking a postponement.

Amber English is a Cheyenne Mountain High graduate who has qualified to compete at Tokyo in skeet shooting. She's not sure of the best plan for the 2020 Olympics.

"I think so many things are changing right now," English says by phone when asked about postponing the Games. "At this point I don’t have an opinion on it. ... I’m not a doctor. I have no idea how this will play out."

IOC president Thomas Bach keeps dancing around the subject of postponement. He’s an optimist. In normal times, an optimist usually doubles as a realist.

One problem:

These are far from normal times.

“While not knowing how long this tunnel will be, we would like the Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and to send the message of peace, what we always do, but in these very difficult circumstances a message of hope and community of humankind,” Bach told sports journalist Matthew Futterman.

Bach’s words are poetic, and true. The Olympics carry a special glow of expectation. So, yes, keep that light shining at the end of the tunnel.

Just be sure to move the end of the tunnel to October.