Walter Drake will feel the brunt of the new three cent postal hike imposed by the US Postal Service which went into effect July 1. The rate increase will cost the company tens of thousands of dollars between catalog mailings and daily shippings. Janeht Vargas (cq) prepares boxes to be shipped to customers on Tuesday, July 9, 2002 at the Walter Drake Inc. Catalog Outlet Store at 4510 Edison Avenue. The Gazette, Bryan Oller

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to increase the price of its first-class mail forever stamp in the biggest price hike since 1991.

The USPS board of governors requested a 5 cent increase to the forever stamp, up to 55 cents. Before recalculating the cost of sending those wedding invitations, USPS said the change would also reduce the additional ounce price of letters. So, a 2-ounce stamped letter would decrease from 71 cents to 70 cents, according to a statement.

Priority Mail flat rate prices could also increase by an average of 5.9 percent. For example, a medium flat rate box that now goes for $13.65 would increase to $14.35. The Postal Regulatory Commission must approve the changes before they could go into effect.

