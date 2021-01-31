The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out across Colorado and as more people get vaccinated educators are hopeful for a return to normalcy in El Paso County schools. But as hypodermic needles spread hope, teachers and administrators are taking stock of the lessons they’ve learned in education during the pandemic.
Many teachers and administrators say the tools of digital learning and remote connectivity are here to stay, but educators also said the pandemic demonstrated the crucial need for in-person learning — the mixture of a brick-and-mortar setting reinforced with digital tools will be the norm in a post-vaccine education.
Kathleen Smit is a language arts teacher for the adult and family education program in Colorado Springs School District 11. She works with students over the age of 17 who are trying to get their high school school equivalency diploma, including many learning English as their second language.
Smit said online learning opened up educational opportunities for a whole demographic of students the district was not reaching before the pandemic.
“There were some barriers that didn't allow them to come into a physical school or have access to coming into school and so we can meet the needs of those learners online,” Smit said.
After seeing that she could reach more people by offering online classes Smit decided to work with the director of her program to create a true online program to run even when most classes return to in-person learning.
But Smit said working online with many students was difficult.
“Having students have reliable internet, having a device that they can connect to, and then also having tech support for students and for teachers, so it's been just a whole team village effort,” Smit said.
"It's been a challenge."
Despite the initial hurdles of getting students online, Smit thinks that online learning created an invaluable tool for her students — 24/7 access.
With tools like WebEx and Zoom, Smit said students don't have to wait until they are sitting in the classroom to get help. Instead they can have brief virtual tutoring sessions with their teachers and study online with classmates.
“I think we've learned that we don't always have to all be in the same space at the same time to meet the needs of our learners,” Smit said. “So I think that stuff is here to stay. I think it's good.”
Rob Lessig, an English teacher at Mitchell High School, sees the strengths of digital learning but thinks it has taken a toll on his students.
“I know a lot of the kids are really lonely,” Lessig said.
“I think a younger person, they're still establishing who they are," he said. "I think that social systems help them better understand themselves and who they want to be, and I think that not having that social connection is really, really hard on a young person's development.”
Digital teaching also creates difficulties for Lessig. Over a screen, Lessig said many communication signals are lost, making it harder to support students.
“I just feel so much more connected to people, when we're together,” Lessig said. “It's easy to see if a kid is struggling, you could look at their face, you can see they're confused, you can see they're tired, and then you can kind of work with that kid.”
Lessig said the toll of the pandemic was more than just emotional and social. Some students fell behind in their work and stopped showing up to online classes. Make-up courses were created for those students.
That is the reason Palmer Lake Elementary School principal Peggy Griebenow is looking into expanding summer school offerings for students.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s elementary schools met in-person for the 2020-2021 school year with some families opting for remote instruction, but Griebenow said some online students fell behind.
“Our goal is that kids are successful," Griebenow. "And that's ultimately why we are creating the systems we are doing.”
The outcomes of online learning compared to in-person learning during the pandemic reinforced Griebenow's belief that brick-and-mortar learning is here to stay.
She said in-person learning helps students thrive not just because of the interaction with teachers and other students, but it also helps level the playing field between students.
Students’ home life and family support is not always equal across the board, so online learning can cause some students to fall behind while others excel.
“When you have families who are impacted because of their own personal home situation or work situation, I think there are some real inequities that get created there,” Griebenow said.
But even when students are learning in-person Griebenow said she sees the partnership between parents and teachers as vital for students’ success. That is where Grienbenow sees technology coming into the picture.
“We have these immense digital resources available for us and leveraging those in the future is going to help us be even more flexible and how we're going to meet the needs of students and their families,” Griebenow said. “So things like virtual meetings, staff meetings, virtual conferences for parents -- and that built-in convenience that we're discovering through some of that -- I think it's going to carry on after the pandemic.”