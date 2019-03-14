Wednesday's blizzard closed roads all around the Pikes Peak region.
- Northbound I-25 is closed between Woodmen Road (mile marker 149) and Plum Creek (mile marker 181). Southbound I-25 is closed between County Line Road and Castle Rock. Various media reports target reopening as late morning or early afternoon.
- Highway 105 and Highway 83 are closed from Monument to Denver.
- Highway 24 from Constitution Avenue to Limon/I-70.
- Eastbound Woodmen Road is closed from I-25 to Lexington.
- U.S. 285 from Ridge Lane and Country Road 7 (MM 183-208).
- All of CO 94 is closed.
Emergency crews are working to remove about 150 vehicles stranded in The Gap, plow the road, then treat the road before Interstate 25 can be reopened between Monument and Castle Rock, according to CDOT.
Update 8:13 a.m.
Mesa Road in Fountain is open and police are no longer on accident alert.
--
Nearly 100 mph winds left a heavy toll on power poles across the region Thursday morning.
Traffic signals are out at the intersection of North Powers and Dublin boulevards due to power loss. Mountain View Electric crews are expected to have power restored at 6:00 p.m. Treat dark intersections as a four-way stop.
Mountain Metro is not running bus services because of the poor road conditions. Emergency crews are still hard at work removing stranded vehicles off the roads and are asking the public to stay home if at all possible.