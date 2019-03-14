Wednesday's blizzard closed roads all around the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs area.
Update 1:45 p.m.
The northbound lanes of I-25 are expected to reopen from Baptist Road to Plum Creek Parkway with half an hour, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The southbound lanes are expected to reopened within two hours.
Update 1:34 p.m.
All southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard are blocked at Shrider Road, north of Woodmen, due to an accident.
Update 12:24 p.m.
Northbound Interstate 25 is open from Woodmen Road to Baptist Road. I-25 is still closed north of Baptist.
- Northbound I-25 is closed at Baptist Road. Southbound I-25 is closed between County Line Road and Castle Rock. Various media reports target reopening as late morning or early afternoon.
- Highway 105 and Highway 83 are closed from Monument to Denver.
- CO 83 is closed in both directions for safety, between Flying Horse Club Drive and CO 86, during extensive cleanup.
- Highway 24 from Constitution Avenue to Limon/I-70.
- Eastbound Woodmen Road is closed from I-25 to Lexington.
- U.S. 285 from Ridge Lane and Country Road 7 (MM 183-208).
- All of CO 94 is closed.
- Jackson Creek Parkway, between Higby Road and Baptist Road is closed.
Interstate 70 is open in both directions from Denver to Kansas, however roads are still very slick.
Emergency crews are working to remove about 150 vehicles stranded in The Gap, plow the road, then treat the road before Interstate 25 can be reopened between Monument and Castle Rock, according to CDOT.
As of 11:15 a.m., crews are allowing only semi-trucks travel on northbound on the interstate between Woodmen and Baptists roads.
More than 1,000 drivers stranded in Colorado Springs area, Gov. Polis declares state of emergency as bomb cyclone paralyzes Front Range
More than 1,000 drivers stranded in Colorado Springs area, Gov. Polis declares state of emergency as bomb cyclone paralyzes Front Range
Update 12:23 p.m.
A crash is blocking the left southbound lane of Tejon Street, un the I-25 bridge. Watch for ice patches over this section of the road.
Update: 12:05 p.m.
Westbound traffic is blocked by a crash on Kelly Johnson Boulevard, west of North Academy Boulevard. The right lane of southbound Academy is also blocked.
Update: 11:19 a.m.
Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Fillmore Street (MM 145) and Garden of the Gods (MM 146).
Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Fillmore Street (MM 145) and Garden of the Gods (MM 146).
Update 10:54
Northbound I-25 is now closed at Garden of the Gods to let semis park and wait on the roadway until I-25 to re-opens.
Update 9:12 a.m.
Jackson Creek Parkway, between Higby and Baptist roads, is shutdown. Over 50 vehicles abandoned in various locations.
Jackson Creek Parkway, between Higby and Baptist roads, is shutdown. Over 50 vehicles abandoned in various locations.
Update 9:09 a.m.
A stalled semi is blocking the right westbound lane of Platte Avenue, west of Chelton Road.
Update 8:13 a.m.
Mesa Road in Fountain is open and police are no longer on accident alert.
On Wednesday, early 100 mph winds left a heavy toll on power poles across the region.
Traffic signals are out at the intersection of North Powers and Dublin boulevards due to power loss early Thursday. Mountain View Electric crews are expected to have power restored at 6:00 p.m. Treat dark intersections as a four-way stop.
Mountain Metro is not running bus services because of the poor road conditions. Emergency crews are still hard at work removing stranded vehicles off the roads and are asking the public to stay home if at all possible.