A possible suspect is still at large after a shooting Saturday night in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 2500 Airport Road, near, for reports of shots fired from a vehicle.

No victims have been located at this time, nor have any suspects been identified, police said.

Saturday night saw another shooting in downtown Colorado Springs, where a victim was reportedly shot while driving a car. No suspects have been arrested at this time.