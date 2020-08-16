A possible strong thunderstorm being tracking on the west side of Pikes Peak Sunday afternoon is likely making its way to Colorado Springs, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The storm is seen on a weather radar over Cripple Creek and Victor at about 2 p.m. Half-inch hail and winds up to 40 miles per hour are expected from the storm, meteorologists say.
The storm is moving southeast at about 15 miles per hour, the statement said.
Meteorologists say strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon along the Interstate 25 corridor.
On Sunday, a 30% chance of storms and a high near 88 degrees were forecast by the weather service for Colorado Springs.
Monday is expected to have similar weather with storms after 3 p.m. and a high near 87 degrees.
Sunny, blue skies are expected Tuesday with a high near 95 degrees.