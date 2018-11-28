A few sunny days remain in the forecast for Colorado Springs bringing warm weather Wednesday and Thursday before several storms make their way across the state this weekend.
City residents can expect sunny skies and a high of 61 Wednesday and a high of 57 Thursday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report.
Travelers to the high mountains near Lake and Chaffee counties will likely see lower visibility during blowing snow conditions late Wednesday.
The storm, moving easterly, will bring a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m., with a slight chance of rain and snow mix after 3 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs. The high is expected to near 47, then drop to 27 late Friday.
Temperatures will rise again with a sunny sky Saturday and a high near 43. The Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Colorado Springs will commence at 5:50 p.m., when the temperature is likely to drop about 10 degrees.
By 9 p.m., the temperature will be near 27, according to the service's hourly forecast. Precipitation is not expected Saturday evening during the parade, but a slight breeze is sure to chill the air.
A 30 percent chance of snow is expected Sunday with a high near 35, and an overnight low of 17 with snow chances likely.
Although snow is currently in the forecast for Colorado Springs on Friday and Sunday, meteorologists say "there is much uncertainty with this next system." The hazardous weather outlook issued by the service Wednesday reports radars are showing both widespread snowfall across southern Colorado, while other models are showing only scattered snowfall.
Meteorologists will closely watch the development of this storm and provide updates to the forecast as a clearer picture of what to expect will form as the storm approaches.