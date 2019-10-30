Following a series of frightfully cold days in Colorado Springs, Halloween will bring sunny skies and a significant boost in temperatures, forecasters say.
Record low temperatures are possible Thursday morning, but the bone-chilling cold will likely subside by the afternoon for trick-or-treaters. Thursday’s high will be 42 degrees, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
By nighttime, temperatures could drop to a low of 14. Wind-chill values will be between -5 and 5 degrees.
To escape the chilly conditions, trick-or-treating will be offered at the following locations:
-Halloween Festival will be held from 2 to 8:30 p.m. at the SoccerHaus at 4845 List Drive
- Trunk-Or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. at Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Drive East
- Mall-O-Ween from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd.
- Space Foundation Discovery Center, at 4424 Arrowswest Drive, will offer trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat and hot cider at First Lutheran Church's Peel House from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday will not be as warm as most Halloweens in Colorado Springs, according to the weather service, which lists an average high temperature of 58 degrees for the day.
Trick-or-treaters likely didn’t step outside on Oct. 31, 1991, when the low was recorded at 10 degrees.
The warmest Halloween on record was in 2016, when the mercury hit 80 degrees.
Forecasters predict conditions will improve throughout the weekend.
See the full forecast through the weekend from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values between -5 and 5.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Editor's note: The initial version of our story gave the incorrect average high temperature on Halloween in Colorado Springs.