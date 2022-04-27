Possible human bones were found along the side of a county road in Crestone Monday evening, the Saguache County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies received a tip about possible human bones near the forest service gate to North Crestone Campground along Saguache County Road 71.

When a deputy arrived they found bones that appeared to be "burned or cremated" mixed in with ashes, the release said

The Saguache County Coroner arrived on scene and thought the bones were human. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation helped recover the bones, the release said.

Initial testes were not definitive whether the bones were human. A forensic anthropologist along with CBI and the coroner are working to positively identify the bones, the release said.

The bones are not believed to be the bones of Suzanne Morphew or Kristal Reisinger, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the bones to contact its office at 719-655-2544.