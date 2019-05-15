4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May will determine whether charges will be filed against a private security guard who reportedly fired two rounds during the STEM School shooting after seeing the muzzle of a gun around the corner.
The transfer of the potential case to the Pikes Peak region DA's Office was announced by 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler during a news conference following hearings for the two suspected perpetrators of the violence Wednesday.
Brauchler explained that he wanted the review of the security guard's case to be as neutral as possible because he also is a witness in the case for alleged shooters Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16.
The security guard has not been named, since no charges have been filed. 9News reported that the gun that alarmed the guard was supposedly held by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy. Investigators are also looking at whether the bullets may have hit and wounded one of the eight students injured in the attack.