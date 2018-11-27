BETHESDA, Md. — Police in Maryland say they're investigating a possible report of an active shooter at the Walter Reed hospital outside Washington.
Montgomery County Police officer Rick Goodale says police were called to the scene Tuesday just after 2:20 p.m.
In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland says he and about 40 other people are in a conference room at the hospital.
I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others.— Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018
No other details were immediately available.