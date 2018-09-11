As staff and patients were evacuated from a Kaiser Permanente in Downey following reports of a possible active shooter, deputies and officers were seen entering the hospital in riot gear as they went room-by-room in the search Tuesday.
Authorities were asking employees to shelter in place and residents to avoid the area as the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed one person was in custody.
Mayor Sean Ashton told NBC4 in a phone interview that there is no immediate threat to the hospital or people in the area. He did not have details about the individual who was in custody or where the person was apprehended.
The hospital is next to a large shopping center called the Downey Landing.