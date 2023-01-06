Portions of Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard near Fort Carson will close beginning next week as construction crews perform bridge demolition work, part of a $161 million series of key road upgrades in southeastern El Paso County to improve safety and ease traffic congestion around area military installations.

Crews will start bridge demolition the night of Jan. 13 through the morning of Jan. 16. Work will resume again the night of Jan. 16 through Jan. 19, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said in a news release. Ahead of bridge demolition there will be a traffic switch on I-25 over South Academy Boulevard.

Beginning Tuesday night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., crews will close the southbound lanes of I-25 between mile points 136 and 131 to refresh striping.

Southbound I-25 at South Academy Boulevard will close fully on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. crews will close the right lane on southbound I-25 between mile points 133 and 132 to install lighting.

On Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will also close a single lane on southbound I-25 between mile points 135 and 131 to complete striping.

Bridge demolition will begin on I-25 at South Academy Boulevard Jan. 13-19, nightly from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

South Academy Boulevard under I-25 and I-25 at South Academy Boulevard will be fully closed the nights of Jan. 13-19, transportation officials said.

Planned Detours

Detours will be in place, officials said.

Drivers on southbound I-25 can use the off-ramp at South Academy (exit 135) and can re-enter the on-ramp to continue south; likewise, travelers going north on the highway can use the off-ramp at exit 135 and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north.

Crews will divert eastbound South Academy traffic south on I-25 to Colorado 16 (exit 132A), where drivers will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

Traffic moving westbound on South Academy will divert north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), whey they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy.

Officials said a temporary barrier will separate traffic on the highway.

The improvements along the approximately 7.5-mile stretch of I-25 includes replacing two bridges over South Academy Boulevard, upgrading and widening four bridges, widening the inside and outside shoulders, installing a new median barrier, installing a deceleration lane on southbound I-25 at its interchange with Colorado 16, and road overlays.

The work is part of the $161 million Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.