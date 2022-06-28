A reported bomb threat and ensuing evacuation of a building on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo has been resolved, according to a tweet from the university Tuesday afternoon.

"The incident on campus has been resolved by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office," CSU-Pueblo tweeted. "The campus may return to normal activities.  Thank you for making safety on our campus a priority."

The Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo was evacuated. The school requested that all stay away while the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office assessed the scene. 

No further details were released. This is a developing story.

