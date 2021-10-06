A portion of Airport Road will close through the spring beginning next week as construction crews continue work to replace the bridge over Spring Creek on the city’s southeast side.

At 7 a.m. Oct. 14, crews will close Airport Road directly in front of Fire Station No. 8, between Lakewood Circle and Audubon Drive, for bridge reconstruction. Crews are replacing the 47-year-old bridge on one of the city’s major east-to-west thoroughfares because it is deteriorating, is too narrow to accommodate sidewalks and is prone to flooding, project officials have said.

The closure is expected through spring 2022.

Drivers can detour at Fountain Boulevard or Pikes Peak Avenue for east and west access. During the closure, access to the fire station, residences and businesses will remain open by way of Lakewood Circle, project officials said in a new release Wednesday. Marjorie Lee Drive is closed.

The bridge replacement is one of several voter-approved Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority projects through 2024.