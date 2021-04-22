Portions of Airport Road on the city’s east side will fully close beginning next week while crews continue work on a project that will eventually replace an aging bridge over Spring Creek, project officials announced Thursday.
The closures will begin Wednesday, when eastbound Airport Road will be reduced to one lane at Lakewood Circle. The intersection at Airport Road and Lakewood Circle will be fully closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. as construction crews remove a raised median island to accommodate left turns, officials said.
Drivers should use Marjorie Lee Drive to access Airport Road Wednesday.
Beginning 4 a.m. on April 29, Airport Road will close fully for six weeks directly in front of Fire Station No. 8, between Lakewood Circle and Audubon Drive, for sewer work. The lanes are expected to re-open in mid-June.
Motorists will be detoured at Fountain Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue for east and west access. Access to the fire department, residences and businesses will remain open at Marjorie Lee Drive by way of Lakewood Circle, officials said. Additionally, the north sidewalk will be open to pedestrians and bicyclists, and directional signage for pedestrian traffic will be in place.
One lane of eastbound Airport Road also remains closed between just east of Chelton Road and Audubon Drive so crews can access the work area for sewer work on Valley Hi Golf Course, officials said. Speed limits are 25 mph through this area and the lane is expected to reopen in mid-June.
In February, project officials announced they postponed reconstruction of the bridge over Spring Creek to avoid possible creek channel flooding this summer.
Construction will begin this fall to replace the deteriorating 47-year-old bridge. The new structure will reduce flood risk and improve pedestrian access, project officials previously said. The work is expected to be complete in 2022.