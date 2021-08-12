Firefighters picked up an unexpected tagalong while training in Colorado Springs recently.
Kara Lewis, videographer and TikTok content creator with over a million followers on the platform, approached Colorado Springs firefighters and asked if she could film them as they trained.
@karaxlewis
HERE IS PART 2! Let me know what you think of the results…🙏🏼🚒🔥 ##fypp ##photography ##photographer ##videoedit ##firefightertiktok ##foryou ##firemen♬ Elevate - DJ Khalil
That’s something Lewis is known for. In June, she approached players in a Powder League game, a Utah-based Pro-Am basketball league, and produced an energetic mashup of the game’s action.
Lewis showed her work to firefighters, and they agreed to let her shadow and film them as they practiced extracting dummies with ladders from windows, battled blazes in tight stairwells, and blasted buildings with a fire hose. One of the fire department’s captains accompanied Lewis as she filmed in difficult areas.
Eventually, the fire department let Lewis in on the action, taking her to a nearby station and suiting her up in firefighter vestments so she could take a swing at hacking down a barricaded door.
Lewis began posting her results from the day Wednesday, with a final, action-packed version of the firefighters being uploaded Thursday afternoon.
Her initial video has garnered over four million views and nearly a million likes since it was posted, with the complete montage clocking in at around a quarter of those amounts and counting.
Colorado Springs firefighters were thrilled by the offer, and by the final product.
"It turned out awesome," the fire department said on Facebook.