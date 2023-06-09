As of Friday morning, Palmer Trail, one of Colorado Springs' most popular trails and often referred to as the Section 16 loop, is reopened to the public after a year-long closure.

Since the rockslide and subsequent destruction of a trail bridge in May of 2022, the connection between the Red Rock Canyon and Bear Creek Cañon Park has been blocked for safety reasons.

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services and the United States Forest Service (USFS) have installed signs on the trail warning travelers of the potential danger of future rockslides.

After preforming a geotechnical assessment, the USFS has determined that the risk of this area of the trail poses no greater risk than that of surrounding areas.