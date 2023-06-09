Palmer Trail, one of Colorado Springs' most popular trails and often referred to as the Section 16 loop, reopened to the public Friday after a yearlong closure.

Since the rockslide and subsequent destruction of a trail bridge in May 2022, the connection between the Red Rock Canyon and Bear Creek Cañon Park has been blocked for safety reasons.

According to Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director Susan Davies, the reopening has been a long time coming, mostly due to the location of the rockslide.

“The trail itself is on both city parks property as well as (U.S.) Forest Service property,” Davies said. “We knew there would be have to be a lot of collaboration and coordination between the two.”

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services and the Forest Service have installed signs on the trail warning travelers of the potential danger of future rockslides.

Confirming the safety of the trail even went down to the details of the design of the new signage.

“The designs of the signs that were going to warn people that it was a dangerous zone had to go to D.C. first and be OK'd,” Davies said. “And once those were up, it would be officially open soon after. The frustrating part is just how popular that trail is.”

After performing a geotechnical assessment, the Forest Service has determined that the risk of this area of the trail poses no greater risk than that of surrounding areas.

As head of the Pikes Peak Ranger District, making sure the Palmer Trail was safe for travelers has been a huge point of priority for Carl Bauer.

“We hired an engineering firm to give us a geotechnical analysis of the area as well as a risk analysis,” Bauer. “It took quite a while to get that through our processes and such, but bottom line is that as the officer who makes the decision about opening that trail, I feel like the risks now are pretty negligible by now.”

Over the 13 months of sorting out the logistics of reopening the trail, Bauer and his team even looked at other options like rerouting the trail. After assessing the risk and the popularity of the trail, the decision was made to post signs in the area and warn recreationalists.

“We want to encourage people not to spend an overabundance of time there,” Bauer said. “Just to walk through and enjoy the trail.”

The recent rains of this year’s spring are a blessing to the areas but can be equally destructive, according to Bauer.

“About a month ago, we received that latest large amount of rain, there weren’t any slides on the Section 16 trail,” Bauer said. “Whereas on the northern part of our district toward Monument, Mount Herman road received that same rain and multiple rockslides occurred on that road. That’s why it’s closed currently.”