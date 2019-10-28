When Popeyes abruptly sold out of its highly sought-after spicy chicken sandwich in August, hungry fans demanded to know when the viral phenomenon would return to its menu. Now, after a torturous two month wait, Popeyes announced Monday the item would return on November 3rd as a permanent item, and it doesn't anticipate running out.
"We plan to offer it to our guests for a long time," Bruno Cardinali, head of marketing for North America at Popeyes, told CNN Business in an email. "We are confident that we'll be able to meet the demand."
Cardinali noted that Popeyes has stabilized its supply chain for the sandwich, a buttermilk battered and breaded white meat filet, topped with pickles and a choice of mayo or a spicy Cajun spread and served on a toasted brioche bun. Popeyes has also been hiring more employees to prepare for the relaunch.
For more on this story visit cnn.com.