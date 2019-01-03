Amid the ongoing government shutdown, Poor Richard's is offering free meals to unpaid federal employees and their families.
"For every week of the government partial shutdown, with government employees not being paid…Poor Richard’s Restaurant will give a FREE meal to those employees and their families,'" the restaurant said in a press release. "Just present your Government ID at the Restaurant register and your meals are on us!"
Poor Richard's, located at 324½ N. Tejon St. and owned by City Council President Richard Skorman, encouraged other local businesses to do the same.
Across the U.S., 380,000 federal employees have been furloughed and 420,000 have been working without pay due to the shutdown, which began Dec. 22.
Unlike in past government shutdowns, the military’s budget has been approved, so the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the Pikes Peak region’s other posts and bases won’t be affected.
Neither will their thousands of civilian employees. Hundreds of thousands of other federal workers nationwide would be furloughed or have to work without pay.