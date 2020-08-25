The smoke hanging in the air, obscuring mountainous Colorado vistas, is more than a metaphor for living in the haze of a pandemic.
It's a sign of the times — and for some, a warning to stay indoors, says Scott Landes, chief air quality meteorologist with the state health department.
The poor air quality across the Front Range the Pikes Peak region is a "rare event, but certainly one we could see more of" due to climate change, Landes said.
"It's incredibly rare for us to have unhealthy air quality in the Pikes Peak area," he said. "We will have air unhealthy for sensitive populations due to ozone a couple of times a summer, and once in a while during the winter, or if there's a local wildfire. But the air quality we've had over the past few days we've not seen in many, many years."
Air quality in Colorado Springs since Friday is the worst it's been in a month, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index website, with Aug. 21 beginning a streak of days in either the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" — orange — or "unhealthy" for all groups — red — categories due to high quantities of ozone that can damage the respiratory tract.
The air quality has been in the yellow — or "moderate" — zone, the majority of the past month, with only six days in the green — or "good" — zone, according to the website, which displays state data.
The state health department deemed both Monday and Tuesday "action" days for the Front Range urban corridor, from northern Colorado southward to Denver. Elevated ozone levels were also possible south of Denver, into Colorado Springs, an advisory stated.
Ozone and particulate matter levels were in the moderate range, according to the advisory, meaning that "unusually sensitive" individuals could experience respiratory symptoms and/or aggravation of heart or lung disease.
But conditions are improving and forecast to improve further as the week goes on, Landes said.
Smoke in the area — predominately from wildfires burning in California, though also from the four major fires burning in the western part of the state — had decreased somewhat as of Tuesday morning, dropping the fine particulate level.
The area will see a "continued gradual decrease in wildfire smoke and ozone," Landes said, resulting in a "slow improvement for the rest of the week."
Ozone and fine particulate levels are the two types of pollutants prone to causing issues in the Front Range, Landes said.
Ozone causes problems for individuals with respiratory issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, but "when ozone gets high enough, everybody starts to feel it," Landes said.
Fine particulates like those found in wildfire smoke are tiny particles that "actually get in the bloodstream," he said. "One of the bigger problems with them is that even if you go inside, you have trouble escaping them. They can work their way through little cracks under doors and windows.
"It's difficult to catch relief from fine particulates when there's a lot of wildfire smoke in the air."
Most masks individuals wear to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 will not protect them from fine particulates, though they won't trap them in or result in increased inhalation either, he said. N95 masks should offer some protection from particulates, but are in short supply right now, he added.
Michael Toland, manager of respiratory therapy for Centura-Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, also advised at-risk individuals to "stay on top of their medications," and limit their time outdoors.
For those who aren't at risk, he recommended assessing how they're feeling on poor air quality days.
"If you're starting to feel some symptoms like eyes burning or a sore throat, I would recommended taking a few days off" outdoor workout routines, he said.
Landes suggested at-risk individuals might designate a "safe room," or a "clean air room" with a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter, if possible, to provide some respite to their lungs. Choose a room you'll spend the most time in, he advised.
But many of those most at risk won't be able to afford such a luxury, he said.
"Socioeconomic factors definitely come into play," he said. "A lot of times in the locations where there is already a lot of man-made pollution, we find more socioeconomically challenged people.
As with COVID-19, "people who are disadvantaged are probably suffering more in these kinds of situations."