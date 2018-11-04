Air Force’s live mascot, a 22-year-old white gyrfalcon named Aurora, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries last week.
The raptor was taken from an Army colonel’s home as part of an Air Force/Army week prank, according to an Air Force representative speaking to The Gazette on the condition of anonymity.
While being kept by the Army cadets, both of the bird’s wings were injured, academy sources said. Given its advanced age, the Air Force official said, Aurora might need to be euthanized.
The injury to Aurora has led to a strong reaction online. Comments on The Gazette's Twitter and Facebook pages range from readers saying that pranks are a form of bullying and that there should be criminal charges for the Army cadets involved.
A large contingent of readers also believe that live animals shouldn't be used as mascots for sports teams. The Air Force Academy certainly isn't alone when it comes to having a live mascot. At Colorado State University (Cam the Ram) and the University of Colorado (Ralphie) are a couple other local live mascots. But are these traditions we should keep or have they run their course?
