An El Paso County poll conducted last year found a majority of respondents didn't know the identity of their county commissioners.
The $20,500 government-funded poll came as El Paso County commissioners mulled whether to ask voters to retain tax revenues that would otherwise have to be refunded. The county ultimately decided to refund the $4.1 million in taxes over the Taxpayers Bill of Rights cap, said Ryan Parsell, county spokesman.
The county also polled residents on the popularity of the commissioners and Sheriff Bill Elder to determine "the standing of potential messengers" if the commission had asked voters to retain taxes, Parsell said.
"All questions were approved by the County Attorney’s Office as compliant with all legal and ethical requirements," he said.
Former Sheriff Terry Maketa and Elder were active in pushing the public safety sales tax, which voters approved in 2012 and renewed in 2018. That's why the elected officials were included in the poll questions, Parsell said.
The poll found Elder was the most recognizable and liked elected official of the group with 48% viewing him favorably, 15% viewing him unfavorably, 23% saying they had never heard of him. Another 14% had no opinion or didn't answer the question.
Most respondents had never heard of the five county commissioners. The most recognizable member of the board was Chairman Mark Waller, who was unknown to 56% of respondents.
The results of the poll are in line with national trends that show while residents trust their local governments more, they tend to know the least about them compared with state or national issues, said Anand Sokhey, associate political science professor and American Politics Research Lab director at the University of Colorado Boulder.
"It's not at all surprising," he said.
If anything, the percentage of people who said they knew the commissioners and viewed them favorable might be overstated, he said.
"I am not even convinced that percentage had a concrete person in mind," Sokhey said.
The high percentage of people who couldn't identify of their county commissioner seems problematic, but local politics has continued to function though a small percentage of residents typically participate, he said. Turnout in local elections that aren't held in conjunction with bigger races, such as the presidential elections, tend to draw only a 15% to 20% turnout, he said.
However, it's good for commissioners and their employees to know how many people are unfamiliar with them. Local government could function better if more people were engaged, he said.
"They need to do a little bit of work," he said.
The pollsters questioned 400 people, of those 46% identified as conservative, 32% identified as moderate, 17% identified as liberal. Another 5% were unsure or refused to answer.