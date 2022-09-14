I've always been a fairly generous tipper for friendly, prompt service. I've never been a tipper when I order at the counter and pick up at the counter. When you pay with a credit or debit card, though, the screen at most restaurants — even many fast-food places — solicits for a tip.

I feel like a jerk when I select "no tip." I don't like to feel like a jerk. Am I wrong in my approach?

We want to know what you tip in certain situations. Please select the answers that are closest to what you would tip assuming the service was average.

I order at the counter and pick up at the counter

You voted:

I order at the counter and they bring it to my table

You voted:

At a buffet and they bring/refill my beverage

You voted:

I order at the table and they bring it to the table

You voted:

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments