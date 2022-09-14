I've always been a fairly generous tipper for friendly, prompt service. I've never been a tipper when I order at the counter and pick up at the counter. When you pay with a credit or debit card, though, the screen at most restaurants — even many fast-food places — solicits for a tip.
I feel like a jerk when I select "no tip." I don't like to feel like a jerk. Am I wrong in my approach?
We want to know what you tip in certain situations. Please select the answers that are closest to what you would tip assuming the service was average.