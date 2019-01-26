We have sometimes mused that the farther you go from Denver’s 16th Street Mall, the more you find conservatives and Republicans. Colorado’s ski counties defy this aphorism, as do a few historically Hispanic counties near the San Luis Valley.
Still, in certain ways, there are two Colorados. Twenty of the 26 counties along Colorado's borders vote Republican. That includes counties in the state's corners: Moffat in the northwest, Sedgwick in the northeast, Baca in the southeast and Montezuma in the southwest.
Much of the Front Range increasingly differs from the rest of the state in political party and ideological preferences. Colorado has several divides, and one is party polarization.
Which counties are polarized, and which are not? And is political polarization growing in our state as it reportedly is in the rest of the nation?
To answer these questions, we used the Statewide Partisan Average, our metric averaging votes for U.S. president, U.S. senator and Colorado governor by the decade. The SPA is expressed as a percentage vote for either the Democratic or Republican parties for the county for the decade. Third parties are not included.
We consider a Colorado county polarized if it cast 60 percent or more of its two-party vote for one party or the other. We used El Paso County as our model. It mainly elects Republicans to county offices and the Legislature, and it consistently has an SPA of mid-60s percent Republican.
So are Colorado counties polarized? Yes. Of the 64 counties, 39 met our definition of polarized from 2010-19 — 30 of them Republican, and nine Democratic. Thus, 60 percent of our counties classify as polarized.
Keep in mind this this study deals with locations rather than votes cast. The most polarized counties are Washington County on the eastern plains, at 84.1 percent Republican, and Denver County, at 76.9 percent Democratic. Washington County cast only about 2,300 votes for major party candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Denver’s two-party vote in that race totaled almost 300,000.
Some of our Republican counties are heavily populated, including El Paso, 62.5 percent Republican; Douglas, 61.6 percent Republican; Weld, 60.8 percent Republican, and Mesa, 66.8 percent Republican.
By and large, though, polarized Republican counties are in rural areas on the eastern plains and in nonresort sections of the Western Slope, such as Moffat County, at 80.1 percent Republican, and Rio Blanco County, at 83.3 percent Republican.
On the Democratic side, Denver is joined by Boulder County at 73.3 percent Democratic and a few ski counties such as Gunnison, 61.2 percent Democratic; Pitkin (home to Aspen), 72.8 percent Democratic; San Miguel (Telluride) at 73.5 percent Democratic; and Summit County (Breckenridge), at 64.6 percent Democratic.
All of these figures are based on two-party voting in the decade since 2010. To assess whether polarization has increased, we compared this decade with the 1980s. The results surprised us. The number of polarized counties for both parties has increased.
The 1980s saw only 23 polarized Republican counties, compared with 30 today, and only three Democratic counties, compared with nine now.
Nonpolarized counties in our study were labeled “partisan” and scored 53 percent to 59 percent for either political party. Two of the Denver area’s most populous counties flipped from partisan Republican to partisan Democratic over the past 30 years. Arapahoe County (Littleton) went from 58.6 percent Republican to 55.2 percent Democratic. And Jefferson County (Golden) tracked 55.5 percent Republican to 53.1 percent Democratic.
Also shifting from Republican to Democratic were Gunnison, Ouray and Larimer counties. Only Las Animas County (Trinidad) flipped from Democratic to Republican.
So based on county election results from two decades 30 years apart, Colorado is polarized and growing more so. As Denver, Boulder and mountain resort counties become more Democratic, rural areas all over the state become more Republican.
Equally Republican (although not polarizing as fast as the rural areas) are populous El Paso, Douglas and Weld counties. This study suggests partisan differences in Colorado are becoming more intense along geographic lines.
These politically differing Coloradans likely sit next to each other at Broncos games and ski, hunt and fish near one another in our great outdoors. But both polarizing parts are sending representatives and senators to the state Capitol. No wonder the two parties struggle to get along in the Legislature. Coloradans need to recognize how sharply we are dividing politically and work harder to emphasize common values and aspirations.
These divides are not going away. Politics requires we live together and try to craft policies that benefit everyone in the state. Politics is the process that brings people together, regardless of party loyalties, to understand our common needs and find agreements. Shutting down the state government is not an option. And neither is giving up on politics.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.