ProgressNow Colorado agreed to pay a fine for a primary "voter guide" that failed to fully disclose required information.
Under the settlement with the Secretary of State's Office, ProgressNow will pay $16,277 over a complaint filed in June by the Maven Law Group.
It was the third complaint over ProgressNow's voter guides in the past 18 months and the second that the organization has settled with the Elections Division. The first complaint, in 2021, which the Elections Division filed, resulted in a $3,000 fine.
Sara Loflin, executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, said her group accepts the election office's judgment.
"Our voter guide was disclosed through the appropriate electioneering communication guidelines and the entity producing the mail was visibly disclaimed on every piece," she said. "We accept the judgment from the secretary of state on the full disclaimer and reiterate that the origin of the voter guide was publicly available."
The June 2022 complaint said that the "pro-life" voter guide referred to Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, but it did not not contain the disclaimer required under state law, which must include the name of the committee and its registered agent. The flyer did identify the committee — but not the registered agent, the investigation by the Elections Division concluded.
A July complaint, also from Maven, over three more flyers from "Colorado Voter Guides" alleged they failed to properly disclose their sources. The two complaints were consolidated into one. Officials announced the settlement on Oct. 4.
The Elections Division dismissed the claim that the flyers constituted electioneering communications. Colorado case law says electioneering communications must include the "magic words" traditionally associated with those communications, which advocate for a recipient to vote for or against the candidates. None of the four flyers, which were sent to registered Republican voters, included a directive for the recipient to vote for or against either candidate.
The committee — "Colorado Voter Guides," as listed on the flyer — had not registered as an independent expenditure committee (IEC) or political committee as of June 2022, the complaint alleged. "Colorado Voter Guides" is a trade name owned by ProgressNow Colorado. While the group has had an IEC registered since September 2020 tied to the voter guides, expenditures for the 2022 flyers have yet to be reported in TRACER, the secretary of state's campaign finance database.