Gov. Jared Polis held a press conference Monday to provide updates on Colorado's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're far from normal," Polis said, despite moving into the next phase of reopening the state.
While Coloradans are no longer being ordered to stay home, Polis is highly encouraging them to do so. Under the public health order, individuals are not supposed to travel more than 10 miles from home, except for work.
"You can’t go just anywhere in the state. Some counties that have had high viral rates need more time to get on their feet and we need to be respectful of that," Polis said.
On Monday, Colorado entered the "safer-at-home" phase, following the stay-at-home order that expired Sunday. Noncritical businesses were allowed to reopen and field services to resume.
Businesses such as shops and other retailers are allowed to offer curbside services to customers and field services were allowed to resume, such as realtors hosting in-person home views.
Friday marks the next step in the phase that allows stores to open their doors.
"May 1 is a very important day," Polis said.
Retail stores can open with measures similar to what grocery stores are implementing, such as floor decals in checkout lines, making sure not too many people are inside, and disinfecting products are available for customers to use.
All employees must wear masks and employers should implement routine temperature checks on employees. Anyone who is sick or showing symptoms should not be allowed to work, according to the public health order.
Polis encouraged retail stores to have dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable individuals, who remain under the stay-at-home order.
Beginning May 4, businesses can allow 50% of its workforce to return to offices, but Polis encouraged telecommuting where possible.
Restaurants and bars remain closed to dine-in options and "there is no date" set for when they might reopen. Coloradans should continue to wear masks when in public places and maintain social distancing measures. Groups of 10 or more are still banned, including gyms and churches, and schools will continue distance learning.
Public campgrounds across the state will remain closed.
"Mountain communities are not ready to receive tourists...that's less about the campground and more about the gas stations," Polis said.
Colorado counties have the option to match state guidelines, implement stricter guidelines, or further relax restrictions. To relax restrictions, counties must follow specific guidelines such as show a very low number of cases each day, prove cases have declined over the previous 14 days, and have local hospitals prove they can treat each patient accordingly.
"We're a big, diverse state. And that's not a bad thing," Polis said, allowing counties to choose their own jurisdictions on guidelines.
The safer-at-home phase is tentatively set to expire in 30 days, which would then move Colorado into "protect your neighbor" phase.
"We're not out of the woods yet...if folks don't follow social distancing, cases could start rising again. Nobody wants that. That's how I know we all have the same incentive," Polis said. "We all need to do our best social distancing and wear masks because not everyone wants the stay-at-home order to come back."
As of Sunday, Colorado had 13,441 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, though state health officials have said that number could be up to 10 times higher due to a lack of testing availability. In El Paso County, 867 individuals have been diagnosed.
The state had seen nearly 700 deaths.
