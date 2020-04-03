All Coloradans, even those who don't have coronavirus, should wear nonmedical face masks when outside their homes, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.

"We're asking all Coloradans to wear nonmedical cloth face masks when they go out of the house for necessary activities like grocery shopping or walking around ..." Polis said. "This is really going to be for the foreseeable future and an important part of our culture in Colorado that saves lives."

Polis issued the mask advisory at the daily news conference he has held since Colorado became one of the nation's hot spots for the disease. Coloradans have been under a stay-at-home order since March 25.

Any mask will do, the governor said, as long as it covers the nose and mouth. The spread of the virus is mostly through droplets in the air, which fabrics can filter, he added.

Before Friday, only those who were suspected of being positive for COVID-19 were asked to wear a face mask.

"Let's have fun with it and make it cool," Polis said. "Let's make lemonade out of these lemons and let's try to get everybody to show that we need to do our part."

The state partnered with the Colorado Mask Project, a grassroots organization assisting residents with making their own masks, said Sarah Tuneberg, the Colorado Coronavirus Innovation Response Team lead, at the news conference.

"You don't need sewing skills," Tuneberg said. "Just a pair of scissors and you can make your own. And we ask you not to leave the house to do this."

More than 4,170 Coloradans have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, Polis said. At least 111 people have died and 823 have been hospitalized, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

El Paso County, where there have been several outbreaks in nursing homes, leads the state with 18 deaths through Friday.

Elected state and public health officials have repeatedly said they suspect thousands more Coloradans are infected with the disease, and that the lack of testing coupled with the virus' lengthy incubation period has caused the state's data to lag behind actual numbers.

"There is no clinical treatment for those who are having mild and medium symptoms of COVID-19," Polis said. "That means if you think you have it, the last thing you should do is rush out and try to get a test because we don't want you to expose yourself to others and endanger others."

He added that only about 10% of people who contract the virus will need medical help.

"Take this seriously," the governor said. "We need to take this as our patriotic duty to stay home to stop the spread. ... (It's) literally allowing all of us to return to work sooner and save lives as we build the medical capacity we need to address the surge of patients in Colorado."

At a daily White House briefing, President Donald Trump announced new guidelines Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that Americans wear face coverings in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The president exempted himself from his administration's own guidelines, saying he could not envision himself covering his face while sitting in the Oval Office greeting world leaders.

“It's a recommendation, they recommend it," Trump said. “I just don't want to wear one myself.”

Trump and Polis stressed that the recommended masks for residents be nonmedical, saving the N95 medical masks for health care workers who badly need them. The governor added that the homemade masks are not sufficient for people who are in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hand washing, basic hygiene practices and social distancing are still the best ways to slow the virus' spread, Polis said.

In other news Friday:

• At a City Council meeting, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he expects Polis to extend the stay-at-home order through April 30. The governor said at his news conference that the extension is "very likely."

Bret Waters, deputy chief of staff, said the city, state and Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management are working to set up alternative health care sites if area hospitals are overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. The potential sites include the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Norris Penrose Events Center and Union Printers Home, a nursing home that recently closed.

Colorado Springs hospitals are expecting the number of coronavirus cases in town to peak in the next two weeks, Suthers said.

The city is expecting to receive several hundred thousand dollars in federal reimbursement for coronavirus related expenses, but the money can't be used to cover the expected $20 million revenue shortfall from the shutdown of the economy, Suthers said.

Calls to the mayor's office about the virus seem to be split 50-50 between those who want to see more enforcement of the stay-at-home order and those who think the virus is a "a deep state hoax," Suthers said.

• El Paso County Public Health confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in two more long-term care facilities Friday, bringing the total of outbreaks in non-hospital care settings to seven, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The two facilities with outbreaks are Aspen Living Center at 1795 Monterey Road and Colonial Columns at 1340 E. Fillmore St. The nursing homes have one confirmed case of coronavirus each, she said.

• Colorado received its third allotment of badly-needed medical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile this week, according to a Friday news release from the state's Department of Public Health and Environment.

The allotment included 122,490 N95 face masks, 287,022 surgical masks, 56,160 face shields, 57,300 surgical gowns, 392,000 gloves and 3,636 coveralls, the statement said.

State officials said the supplies will be distributed throughout Colorado based on county population, the portion of the population that is older than 65, the number of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and whether the county has received supplies previously.

• El Paso County Treasurer Mark Lowderman suspended penalties or interest owned on late taxes until Sept. 1 to help give property owners a break during the coronavirus crisis, he said.

Property tax payments are still due at the end of April or June 15 depending on how property owners have chosen to pay because those dates are set in law, he said. But he can offer relief from financial penalty, he said.

Property taxes support public services such as schools, libraries and fire districts. Lowderman does not expect the suspension of penalties to hinder payment to those entities, he said.

• One day after The New York Times reported that more than 2,100 ventilators from the government’s national stockpile were inoperative due to a lapsed federal contract, Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner demanded an investigation into the maintenance history of the devices.

“How long did the ventilators go without maintenance compared to industry standards?” Gardner wrote in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general. “Was there mismanagement that led to a shortage of working ventilators or other critical medical supplies or equipment?”

According to The Times, state officials reported to the federal government that ventilators they had received from the stockpile of medical equipment were nonfunctional. Due to a delay in awarding a contract, there was no one responsible for maintaining the ventilators between the summer of 2019 and January 2020. It was unclear whether the problems in the equipment existed before last summer.

• No decision has been made on whether to delay the May 21-22 public opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The museum's 15-member board of directors decided last week to postpone grand opening and VIP events scheduled May 28-31 for the museum, which is under construction in downtown Colorado Springs. The board, however, held off on whether to also delay the museum's opening for the public a week earlier.

The board met Thursday of this week, but reached no decision on a May 21-22 postponement, said Peter Maiurro, the museum's chief communications and business affairs officer. Board members will continue to monitor developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic and might revisit the question of delaying the public opening in a few weeks, he said.

Museum officials have said the health and safety of visitors, museum staff and the public will be key in their decision.

Construction crews continue to work on the museum, at Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue. The 60,000-square-foot venue, envisioned as a tribute to the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic movements through interactive displays and exhibits, is expected to draw about 350,000 visitors annually and help anchor the redevelopment of downtown Colorado Springs’ southwest side.

• "Due to decreased vehicle traffic," the north gate to Peterson Air Force Base will be closed indefinitely Monday, a base statement said Friday.

The west and east gates will remain open for normal operating hours, it said. Effective Wednesday, the visitor control centers at Peterson Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The City of Colorado Springs announced in a news release Friday that policies and procedures at two of its municipal golf courses will be adjusted to "provide a safe and compliant outdoor recreation option for residents" during the statewide stay-at-home order.

Online reservations at Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses can be made starting Saturday and the courses will be open for play on Sunday, the statement said.

Adjustments included exclusive use of online tee times and payments, no walk-on play is permitted, walking-only play, suspension of rental carts and other equipment, and the removal of shared touchable surfaces such as bunker rakes, ball washer, water stations and scorecards, the city said.

Clubhouses and the driving range are closed for public use and the practice area is open only to those with reservations.

“We know how important it is to get some fresh air, and we are grateful our outdoor spaces remain open for responsible use during the stay-at-home order,” said Karen Palus, parks director. “We evaluate usage of these areas daily and implore the public to follow public health guidance so these places can continue to serve as a respite during this difficult time.”

The city has worked "incredibly close" with the state health department and local public health officials to make the modifications that comply with Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said.

While the order exempts outdoor recreation, even those participating in essential activities have been asked to maintain social distancing.

"If you're out playing a round and you're booked online, you can easily distance yourself 6 feet from other players on the course," Zink said.

The Gazette's Mary Shinn and Rich Laden, Colorado Politics' Michael Karlik and the Associated Press contributed to this report.