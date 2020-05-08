050120-cp-print-western-1

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face mask after an April news conference to update the state’s efforts in battling the spread of the new coronavirus in the governor’s mansion in Denver.

Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans on the state's coronavirus response at  a Friday afternoon press conference.

Colorado has 18,371 cases of the virus, with 944 deaths reported.

- Polis is encouraging those in public to wear a mask as a "common courtesy." "If wearing a mask is the price we have to pay" to return to near normal, "I think that's a price most of us are willing to pay." Doing so "will have a profound impact," he said. "If we can increase mask-wearing, we'll be in a much better position" to return to churches, bars and mass gatherings "sooner rather than later."

- There are 18,801 diagnoses in the state and 961 deaths, Polis said.

