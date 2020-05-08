Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans on the state's coronavirus response at a Friday afternoon press conference.
Colorado has 18,371 cases of the virus, with 944 deaths reported.
- Polis is encouraging those in public to wear a mask as a "common courtesy." "If wearing a mask is the price we have to pay" to return to near normal, "I think that's a price most of us are willing to pay." Doing so "will have a profound impact," he said. "If we can increase mask-wearing, we'll be in a much better position" to return to churches, bars and mass gatherings "sooner rather than later."
- There are 18,801 diagnoses in the state and 961 deaths, Polis said.
